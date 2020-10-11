The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Knesset to debate Chevron decision to stop sales to IEC on Wednesday

Last week, Noble Energy, the operator of the Tamar offshore gas field, suspended the supply of gas to the IEC following the completion of its acquisition by energy giant Chevron.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
OCTOBER 11, 2020 17:22
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea (photo credit: ALBETROS)
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea
(photo credit: ALBETROS)
The Knesset Finance Committee will hold an emergency session on Wednesday to debate the recent Chevron decision to stop selling Tamar-produced gas to the Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) unless it agrees to pay $6.3 per heat-unit rather than $4.
Chevron denied the claims that it discontinued selling gas to the IEC.
It invited representatives of the Texas-based energy giant, as well as Delek, the IEC, the Energy Ministry and the Israel Competition Authority (ICA) to present their points of view on the matter.  
Chevron said it did not discontinue operations from its facilities in Israel, and they continue to "provide for Israel's energy needs." It also argued that "we continue to build relationships with all of our stakeholders."  
The Knesset called the urgent meeting in order to hear the parties involved and assess the situation.
Noble Energy and Delek control 85% of the Leviathan gas field and 47% of Tamar. This means that when the IEC is forced to buy gas from Leviathan to meet demands, these two companies make more money.
The IEC claimed in a Wednesday letter to the IEC that Noble Energy is acting “as a bully” and expressed hope that the refusal to provide it with gas “isn’t the indication of the [new] philosophy of doing business that came here with Chevron.”
However, vice attorney-general Meir Levin ruled that, based on existing agreements, Noble Energy does have the right of veto until 2021 ends, which ties the hands of the ICA to step in at this stage, according to The Marker.
Chevron and the IEC came to an agreement to end the public feud and settle who owns how much money to whom at a later date.
Chevron is currently pumping gas from Tamar to the IEC. Wednesday’s debate will focus on the price and also a first step in answering longer-term questions.


