The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset to hold initial vote on legalization of 65 West Bank outposts

The legislation provides a two-year time frame for the legalization of the fledgling communities.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
DECEMBER 14, 2020 21:07
A view of the West Bank (photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
A view of the West Bank
(photo credit: YANIV NADAV/FLASH90)
The Knesset is scheduled to hold an initial vote Wednesday on the legalization of 65 West Bank outposts.
The private members of a bill, dubbed “Quality of Life” legislation, would grant de facto legalization to outposts on state land as either new neighborhoods of existing settlements or as entirely new settlements.
The legislation provides a two-year time frame for the legalization of the fledgling communities.
It mandates that they be treated as legal communities until such time as the authorization process is complete. This would include the provision of utilities as well as the granting of mortgages.
Should the bill be approved, it would expand Israel’s footprint within Area C of the West Bank. That expansion would quickly be solidified by a companion bill the Knesset initially approved last week that would require a referendum for the withdrawal of any West Bank settlement.
The referendum would also apply to the outposts once approved.
It is unclear if the Knesset would have time to approve both bills, before the legislative body is dispersed so the country can head to its fourth election in two years.
The bills are part of a number of steps the Right has taken to shore up the standing of Area C of the West Bank, prior to US President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House on January 20.
It’s presumed that such legislation would be more difficult to pursue once US President-elect Joe Biden is in office next month.
Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi had prepared the text of a government decision on the matter, which he had intended to put on the agenda, but was prevented from doing so by Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who is opposed to the measure.
Frustrated right-wing politicians, led by the Knesset Land of Israel Caucus, have now turned to the plenum to resolve the matter.
Hanegbi said that legalization of the outposts had the support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Caucus co-chair MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina) called on Netanyahu to vote for the bill on Wednesday.
“If Netanyahu does not vote in favor of this humanitarian law that provides equal rights and a normal life to the young settlements [outposts] – it will be conclusively proven that he is not a member of the Right,” said Smotrich. His National Union Party, which is a faction within the larger Yamina Party, has launched a campaign to pressure Netanyahu to publicly support the bill.
It has included a poster with Netanyahu’s picture that states, “Netanyahu, if you are Right, prove it.”


Tags Knesset Outposts West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Normalized Israel-Morocco ties bring years of secret ties in the open By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El UAE sheikh buying half of Beitar Jerusalem signals bad news for bigots By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by