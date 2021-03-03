The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Knesset uses High Court ruling to drop oversight of Shin Bet

Decreasing levels of infection rates may explain the lower level of action on the court’s part.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
MARCH 3, 2021 19:16
high court 224.88 (photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski [file])
high court 224.88
(photo credit: Ariel Jerozolimski [file])
The Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee appears to be using a recent High Court of Justice ruling on the Shin Bet’s surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens to opt out of its oversight role.
Decreasing levels of infection rates may explain the lower level of action on the court’s part.
On February 15 the committee held a hearing on the issue in which it extended authorization to the Shin Bet to maintain surveillance until March 3.
In all past instances when the committee has extended the program by three weeks – an explicit provision in the summer 2020 corona law – it has met again three weeks later to carry out its oversight role and extend the program, often with certain conditions.
However, on Wednesday a committee official confirmed that no meeting was scheduled for that day or for the near future.
Coming a few days after the High Court’s Monday ruling limiting the volume of Shin Bet coronavirus surveillance, the committee’s move (or unexpected inaction) appears to be a sign that it is using the justices’ partial intervention as a basis to drop oversight entirely.
The High Court ruled on Monday that as of March 14, the government must limit use of Shin Bet surveillance to situations where an infected person’s memory is insufficient, or where he refuses to cooperate.
Confronted with the anachronism that the committee had authorized the Shin Bet surveillance only through March 3 but had no plan to take up the issue again, the committee spokesman gave two justifications.
First, he said that the committee has the power and discretion to hold hearings for extensions every three weeks, but is not obligated to do so by law.
Second, he said that the government has not made a new declaration extending the surveillance past March 3. Thus, it would be unclear about what the committee was holding a hearing.
Despite the spokesman’s explanations, all signs are that the Shin Bet surveillance will continue to run at full speed through March 14 and will continue to run indefinitely after that date, even if from that point forward there might be limitations.
The bottom-line conclusion that could be drawn from the committee’s decision not to hold a hearing was that it is not seeking to maintain an active or serious oversight role and would suffice to note technical excuses for passing on holding a hearing.
Even at the last hearing on February 15, most of the committee members failed to attend, with the Shin Bet surveillance extended by a 3-0 vote.
If in most past hearings there had been spirited debates to demand ending the surveillance or to replace it with the Magen 2 cellphone app or a new traffic light app, most of the February 15 hearing was chairman Zvi Hauser accosting the Health Ministry for not using Shin Bet surveillance broadly enough.
Hauser accused it of gross negligence for not using the surveillance or sending messages to go into quarantine to coronavirus-exposed persons who were previously infected or have been vaccinated.
Moreover, he demanded an immediate explanation regarding the policy not to notify these categories of people about being exposed to a coronavirus-infected person – with no explanation subsequently given.
Additionally, it is possible that the High Court’s limitation on the Shin Bet surveillance could be removed in the future, as the justices appeared to make their ruling conditional on a continued drop in infection rates.
The Prime Minister’s Office had no comment.


Tags Shin Bet high court of justice surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

High Court conversion ruling helps bridge Israel-Diaspora rift

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Make 'em laugh: Using comedy to cancel 'cancel culture' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Bernard-Henri Lévy

How Turkey's Erdogan conned ‘The New York Times’ - opinion

 By BERNARD-HENRI LÉVY, THOMAS S. KAPLAN
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Court rules: Recognize Reform, Conservative conversions done in Israel for citizenship

SUPREME COURT justices arrive for a session at the Supreme Court earlier this week.
5

55 years after execution in Syria, Israeli spy Eli Cohen makes headlines

Stamp issued in honor of Eli Cohen 370

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by