Knesset vote to probe Netanyahu on Submarine Affair canceled

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu suffered a momentary blow on Wednesday, when the Knesset plenum voted 25 to 23 to initiate a parliamentary probe of his role in the Submarine Affair.Meretz faction head Tamar Zandberg, who initiated the vote, and other opposition MKs briefly celebrated the victory. But Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin immediately canceled the vote, saying that it had been conducted improperly and that several Likud MKs did not vote, because coalition chairman Miki Zohar had asked for a roll-call vote.An uproar broke out in the plenum, with opposition MKs shouting "shame, shame" and then walking out.Zandberg called the cancellation of the vote "a stain on Israeli democracy."A roll-call vote was then held, in which only Likud, Shas and United Torah Judaism MKs participated. The proposal to investigate Netanyahu was then defeated 44 to zero.Earlier, a vote to probe conflicts of interests among judges was removed from the agenda, because its sponsor realized he had no majority.