Kochavi: IDF exercise canceled due to budget gaps

IDF Chief of Staff Maj.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi announced on Wednesday that the IDF exercise scheduled for September which depicts the army moving from routine to emergency status is canceled, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.The cancellation was due to budget gaps in the army, leading the funds to instead go to the 2020 missions of the IDF which are still being discussed. The exercise, which was supposed to take place at the rank of the General Staff (the highest level exercise the IDF can have), was part of the annual training roster and was supposed to come in response to lessons learned from the combat procedures of the operative plans and from the work plans of 2019.The exercise was designed to test the IDF's ability to transition from a state of routine to a state of war in a multi-arena scenario. Thousands of reserve personnel were supposed to join the ranks of the in-action soldiers and to participate in the exercise, but due to the early cancellation, they were not issued reserve orders.