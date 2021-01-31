Kochavi meets with UNIFIL commander

The meeting was attended by the Head of the IDF International Cooperation Division, Brig.-Gen. Efi Defrin as well.

The IDF said in a statement that during the meeting, the three discussed the security situation in southern Lebanon, “as well as UNIFIL missions in the region, in relation to the ongoing violations of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701 by Hezbollah, and the lacking enforcement by the Lebanese Armed Forces.”

It added that the IDF considers UNIFIL to be an important and significant factor in maintaining regional stability, and expects the force to deliver detailed, reliable, and prompt reports and investigations.

“UNIFIL is also expected to carry out strict enforcement against the violations of international resolutions that are continuously being committed by the Hezbollah terrorist army ,” the statement said.

