Jared Kushner: Trump administration was the 'most pro-Israel'

"This showed us, already then, that things won't have to stay the way they were, in the status quo – that they could change."

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
DECEMBER 24, 2020 12:11
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner during a visit with Israeli delegation to Rabat, Morocco (photo credit: US EMBASSY IN MOROCCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner during a visit with Israeli delegation to Rabat, Morocco
(photo credit: US EMBASSY IN MOROCCO/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
According to White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump's administration was "the most pro-Israel one I could ever imagine." 
Kushner, along with US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz spoke exclusively with Israel Hayom on Thursday, reflecting on the last four whirlwind years, as the normalization deals pile up and Trump's term apparently nears its end. 
The interview was conducted while Kushner was in Morocco with a joint delegation mission from Israel and the US, in the latest normalization deal that the US brokered between Israel and an Arab Muslim nation. 
Berkowitz recalled his feelings of excitement at the change and revolution that was coming, aboard Trump's flight from Saudi Arabia to Israel in 2017. "I remember taking photos of the [airport's] runway," he said. "This showed us, already then, that things won't have to stay the way they were, in the status quo – that they could change." 
"The opportunity I was later given to work on the Abraham Accords proved that this was possible," he declared. 
The recent normalization agreement with Morocco comes on the heels of other deals that the US has brokered between Israel and the nations of the world. The continuity of this policy is uncertain, as Joe Biden's inauguration day nears, bringing in his new foreign policy team. 
Touching on the microcosm that are the normalization deals, Kushner wagered that the administration was the "most supportive of the Arab-Muslim world.
"We built trust by standing firmly by our partners," he said. "Trump enjoyed the trust and closeness of the neighboring countries, which is what created space for the historic developments here." 


