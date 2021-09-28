The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Michaeli meets US labor leader in bid to improve ties with progressives

The meeting was an opportunity to renew ties between Israel's Labor Party and the labor movement in the US at a time when progressives are becoming increasingly influential in the Democratic Party.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 21:06
Labor leader Merav Michaeli (center) meets in Washington on Monday with Liz Shuler (left), the president of the AFL-CIO and Randi Weingarten (right), the president of the American Federation of Teachers. (photo credit: AFL-CIO)
Labor leader Merav Michaeli (center) meets in Washington on Monday with Liz Shuler (left), the president of the AFL-CIO and Randi Weingarten (right), the president of the American Federation of Teachers.
(photo credit: AFL-CIO)
Labor Party chairwoman Merav Michaeli met in Washington on Monday with Liz Shuler, the president of the AFL-CIO, an umbrella group for 56 unions with 12.5 million members.
The meeting was an opportunity to renew ties between the Israeli Labor Party and the labor movement in the US at a time when progressives are becoming increasingly influential in the Democratic Party.
“Labor’s ties with social-democratic organizations around the world are based on the values of equality, a just economy, protecting workers’ rights and pursuing peace,” Michaeli said. “Our strong ties will lead to diplomatic progress, strengthening our bond with the US and creating a new reality in which the social-democratic vision will lead the State of Israel.”
The meeting was initiated by Michaeli’s close friend Randi Weingarten, the president of the American Federation of Teachers.
Michaeli and her partner, comedian Lior Schleien, will return to Israel soon, following six weeks in the United States, where their son, Uri, was delivered by a surrogate mother. Michaeli remained in the US to take care of the boy while the Knesset was on recess and participated in meetings virtually.
Weingarten is the wife of Sharon Kleinbaum, the rabbi of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah, an LGBT synagogue in New York with many families that have been expanded with the help of surrogates. Labor officials declined to comment on whether Kleinbaum helped Michaeli through the process.


Tags Labor israel us Merav Michaeli
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

What challenges will Germany's next leader face? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
sneh aj 224.88

Is AOC's deplorable Iron Dome move a shift for the Democrats? - opinion

 By EPHRAIM SNEH
Mark Regev

What the Gilboa Prison escape says about the Israeli paradox

 By MARK REGEV
Micah Halpern

Jewish holidays were designed for Israel - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Iron Dome woes, and Yair Lapid in la-la land - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

747-sized asteroid skimmed by Earth, and scientists didn't see it coming

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
3

Iran denies NYT Mossad assassination report

Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran on November 30.
4

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
5

Did the destruction of this Middle Bronze Age city inspire the story of Sodom?

‘THE DESTRUCTION Of Sodom And Gomorrah,’ John Martin, 1852

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by