Labor Ministry: Decline in work-related deaths - report

"Almost 70% of [building] sites do not report to us, they are not at all on our radar."

By BARUCH MOORE  
JANUARY 4, 2021 04:08
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People work at a construction site in the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near Ramallah in the West Bank July 1, 2020.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Labor and Social Affairs Ministry reported that there was a decline in the number of work-related deaths at construction sites throughout Israel, noting however a sharp increase in work-related accidents in 2020 as opposed to 2019.
Several organizations reported different numbers, not always matching with the Ministry's numbers, although there is a consensus that 2020 saw a decrease in deaths and an increase in wounded workers. 
According to the Ministry's report, 57 persons were killed in 2020 at building sites due to work-related accidents, as opposed to 84 in 2019, showing a drop of about 32% in deaths. 
On another hand, according to a report published by Kav LaOved, workers' hotline, 65 people were killed in 2020 because of work-related accidents, showing a decrease of 24% in comparison with 2019. 
The report also goes on to state that 488 people were wounded in 2020, a rise of 11.8% since 2019. 
The group "Safe Work Israel," an independent organization that collaborated with the Labor Ministry, reported that 69 workers were killed in 2020 and that, though there was a decrease in work-related deaths for Palestinian and Jewish at construction sites,  there was an actual increase in deaths in Arab Israeli deaths as this year saw 30, while 2019 saw 27,  Walla News reported.
Hezi Schwatzman, from the Committee for Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Labor Ministry, praised the number of safety inspections throughout 2020 though in certain sectors he noted there were no inspections at all.
It is speculated that close to 70% of incidents that occur in Arab localities or Arab run companies are not reported. Schwartzman said that "almost 70% of (building) sites do not report to us, they are not at all on our radar."
The Ministry's report cited that there was a 29% increase in the number of inspection visits in all industries. The large increase in the construction industry - from 8,331 visits in 2019 to 12,250 this year and that 1,635 sites were closed dues to safety-related issues in 2019 while 2,977 were closed in 2020.
Regarding the decrease in fatal accidents, Schwartzman believes it is due to the enforcement activities by the Ministry. "There is no doubt that there are results for hard work," he said.
Even though there was a much higher inspection rate that closedown dangerous work environments, Israel still has a way to go to ensure the safety of all the workers, in all the sectors.
Despite the higher number of inspections and site shutdowns, only 179 financial sanctions were imposed on the contractors. According to data from "Kav LaOved". "The number of sanctions imposed this year as well as in previous years is very low and insufficient," the organization said, "It is clear that insufficient use of the sanctions leads to a lack of deterrence amongst contractors.


Tags Arab Israeli accident Labor and Social Affairs Ministry death
