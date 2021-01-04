Labor Ministry: Decline in work-related deaths - report

Several organizations reported different numbers, not always matching with the Ministry's numbers, although there is a consensus that 2020 saw a decrease in deaths and an increase in wounded workers.

According to the Ministry's report, 57 persons were killed in 2020 at building sites due to work-related accidents, as opposed to 84 in 2019, showing a drop of about 32% in deaths.

On another hand, according to a report published by Kav LaOved, workers' hotline, 65 people were killed in 2020 because of work-related accidents, showing a decrease of 24% in comparison with 2019.

The report also goes on to state that 488 people were wounded in 2020, a rise of 11.8% since 2019.

Hezi Schwatzman, from the Committee for Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the Labor Ministry, praised the number of safety inspections throughout 2020 though in certain sectors he noted there were no inspections at all.

It is speculated that close to 70% of incidents that occur in Arab localities or Arab run companies are not reported. Schwartzman said that "almost 70% of (building) sites do not report to us, they are not at all on our radar."

The Ministry's report cited that there was a 29% increase in the number of inspection visits in all industries. The large increase in the construction industry - from 8,331 visits in 2019 to 12,250 this year and that 1,635 sites were closed dues to safety-related issues in 2019 while 2,977 were closed in 2020.

Regarding the decrease in fatal accidents, Schwartzman believes it is due to the enforcement activities by the Ministry. "There is no doubt that there are results for hard work," he said.

Even though there was a much higher inspection rate that closedown dangerous work environments, Israel still has a way to go to ensure the safety of all the workers, in all the sectors.

Despite the higher number of inspections and site shutdowns, only 179 financial sanctions were imposed on the contractors. According to data from "Kav LaOved". "The number of sanctions imposed this year as well as in previous years is very low and insufficient," the organization said, "It is clear that insufficient use of the sanctions leads to a lack of deterrence amongst contractors.