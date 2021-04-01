The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Laniado Hospital banning chametz against High Court decision - report

The guards told reporters who tried to enter the hospital with chametz that "the High Court is not valid at Laniado because it is a haredi hospital."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 04:59
Laniado Medical Center (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Laniado Medical Center
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Laniado Medical Center is banning visitors from bringing in food products that are not kosher for Passover during the holiday, despite a ruling by the High Court of Justice forbidding such bans, according to Channel 12 news.
Footage published by Channel 12 showed a guard at the entrance to the hospital confiscating chametz – leavened grain-based food that is not kosher for Passover – from visitors.
Last year, the High Court of Justice ruled that hospitals cannot ban patients, visitors and others entering them from bringing in food products that are not kosher for Passover during the holiday.
Jewish law strictly prohibits the consumption leavened food for the seven days of the Passover holiday (eight outside of Israel), and cooking and serving utensils used with such food must not be used during Passover.
The guards at the hospital told Channel 12 reporters who tried to enter the hospital with chametz that "the High Court is not valid at Laniado because it is a haredi hospital." The guards hand out stickers to visitors who bring chametz so that they can pick it up when they leave, according to the report.
Other hospitals, including Rambam Medical Center and Hadassah-University Medical Center, are following the High Court ruling and not confiscating food products, according to Channel 12.
A mother who had recently given birth told Channel 12 that her friends had attempted to bring her vegetarian sushi three days before the first night of Passover, but, when she tried to bring it inside the hospital, the guards refused to allow her in and she was forced to give up the meal.
A medical staff member at Laniado told Channel 12 that they're not allowed to enter without being inspected and that guards used "high tones and threats" and photographed employee tags if they resisted inspection.
In last year’s ruling, the High Court ruled that the ban on chametz and the orders to search those entering hospitals was taken without authority, and noted that the petition it was accepting related only to bringing food into patients’ rooms and not into hospital cafeterias.
In a majority ruling, judges Uzi Vogelman and Ofer Grosskopf wrote that the ban harms the fundamental rights for the autonomy of the individual and freedom of religion.
They wrote that it also harms the dignity of patients and their right to self-determination and the exercise of their own choices and preferences.
"Despite it's ultra-Orthodox management, Laniado is a hospital that serves a large and diverse population, so it is amazing that it allows itself to ignore High Court rulings and continue to abuse it's secular and non-Jewish patients during the holiday," said the Secular Forum in response after sending a letter to the hospital that remained unanswered, according to Channel 12.
"The High Court ruling that allows the introduction of any external food into the hospital and prohibits the search for food on the visitors was unequivocal and Laniado Hospital must respect and obey it, as all hospitals in the country did," added the Forum.
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Passover food high court of justice
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's politicians must take risks to form government

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Netanyahu keeps saving Israel's Left from the Right - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Israel’s election generates no coverage, interest in US

 By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader

Biden recognizing Armenian Genocide is righting a historic wrong - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
A screen capture of Gina Ross’s relaxation video

It takes a village to stop antisemitism - opinion

 By GINA ROSS

Most Read

1

Iran fired missile at Israeli ship in Arabian Sea - report

A missile is launched during the annual military drill, dubbed “Zolphaghar 99”, in the Gulf of Oman with the participation of Navy, Air and Ground forces, Iran on September 9, 2020
2

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
3

Stuck tanker blocking Suez Canal budges for the first time

A satellite image shows stranded container ship Ever Given ran around in Suez Canal, Egypt March 25, 2021.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

No Armageddon: NASA says Earth safe from asteroid Apophis for 100 years

Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by