Lapid blames failed Israeli PR for rise in antisemitism, Israel bashing

"The state of Israel is in trouble," said Lapid as he blamed the situation on the past government which had been headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

"There was a complete neglect" of Israel's foreign relations and its public relations including in the world media, Lapid said, as he promised to repair that damage by reinvesting in the foreign ministry which had been neglected under Netanyahu's 12-year tenure.

"The results are dire," Lapid said. "Antisemitism has reached a peak that has not been seen since World War II. Attack against Israel in the United States and Europe are a rolling disaster," said Lapid.

During his brief speech on the matter, Lapid never actually mentioned Netanyahu, but alluded to him and his government.

The time had come, he said, "to tell the Israeli story differently."

What has happened as a result of past government neglect is that Israel finds itself in an "unbelievable situation" in which "a democratic and law-abiding state is under attack by terrorist organizations, and considerable parts of the enlightened Western world support those terrorist organizations," Lapid said.

He theorized that the issue was lack of information.

"No one has explained to them what was really going on here," Lapid said.

Israel's enemies invested money in a campaign against the Jewish state, while the Foreign Ministry and other Israeli venues lacked funds for political reasons, Lapid said.

This is a situation that can be changed because "the world is not automatically against us," said Lapid. After six weeks on the job, he said, it was clear to him, "We have many more friends than we have been told."