Israeli Embassy dedicated in UAE; Lapid: 'It’s the beginning'

ABU DHABI - Foreign Minister Yair Lapid officially dedicated Israel’s Embassy to the UAE on Tuesday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony in Abu Dhabi was part of the historic first visit by an Israeli minister to the Gulf state since it established diplomatic relations with Israel last year.

“Israel wants peace with all of its neighbors,” Lapid said. “We aren’t going anywhere. The Middle East is our home and we’re here to stay, so we call on all countries in region to recognize that and talk to us.”

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid lands in the United Arab Emirates. (Credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO) History, Lapid said, is “made by people who know history and are willing to change it, by people who prefer the future over the past. We are standing here today because we chose peace over war, cooperation over conflict...War is the surrender to all that is bad within us, peace is the victory of all that is good.”

“Agreements are signed by leaders, but peace is made by people. What we are doing here today is not the end of the road; it’s the beginning,” he added.

Lapid thanked former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “the architect of the Abraham Accords, who worked tirelessly to bring them about,” as well as former US president Donald Trump and US President Joe Biden for supporting the process.

Lapid was joined by Emirati Culture and Youth Minister Noura Al Kaabi expressed “enthusiasm over what we hope will be the first of many high level visits.”

“In the wake of the Abraham Accords of last year...our two countries have witnessed incredible strides in the political, economic and cultural fields,” Al Kaabi said.

“The fruits of this cooperation are numerous,” she added, citing research on the COVID-19 pandemic, travel, trade, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence.

But the most important thing, Al Kaabi said, is that the UAE and Israel “have inspired others in the region to prioritize peace and stability on the path to a brighter future... and work towards a region that embraces human dignity for all and inclusiveness tolerance to prepare our children for a brighter future.

“We look forward to witnessing what tomorrow will bring for our countries in this shared journey of cooperation,” she stated.

In addition, Chabad Rabbi Levi Duchman, put up and said the blessing on the mezuzah at the entrance to the embassy, and representatives of the local Jewish community were present.