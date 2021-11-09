Lapid denies shift in policy as ministers meet with J Street

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid continued the policy of meeting with any Members of Congress visiting Israel, a source close to the minister said, following reports that he broke the government’s traditional boycott of progressive Israel-focused lobby J Street

J Street brought a delegation of Members of the US Congress to the Knesset on Monday, where they met with Lapid, along with Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, Regional Cooperation Minister Esawi Frej, Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg, and Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev.

House Appropriations Committee chairwoman Rep. Rosa Delauro (D-CT), Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jamaal Bowman (D-NY), Marc Pocan (D-WI), Mondair Jones (D-NY), and Melanie Stansbury (D-NM) met with the ministers, with J Street President Jeremy Ben-Ami present.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Lapid also met with the Members of Congress alone.

Under former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the government had a policy of boycotting J Street.

However, Netanyahu would meet with Members of Congress visiting Israel, even if they were with J Street.

A source close to Lapid presented the meeting much in the same way, saying: “We meet all members of Congress...We didn’t meet with the J Street board. This is not an endorsement of J Street or any organization.”

The US legislators all voted in favor of funding Iron Dome missile defense batteries for Israel and said they see themselves as friends of Israel even while critical of its policies, the source stressed.

Michaeli and Zandberg have spoken at J Street conferences in the past, but they did so as opposition lawmakers. Coalition MKs have also addressed J Street events, even ones from Likud, like MK Tzachi Hanegbi in 2013.

However, cabinet ministers did not openly work with J Street.

J Street president Jeremy Ben-Ami (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

J Street Israel Director-General Nadav Tamir said that the meeting “expressed the important tie between the Democratic Party and the State of Israel.

“The ministers’ willingness to meet with Members of Congress, some of whom are critical of part of Israel’s policies, shows the importance with which the Israeli government sees strengthening the dialogue with the Democratic Party that was abandoned throughout the Netanyahu government’s tenure,” Tamir stated.

The meeting took place in good spirits, and even when there was criticism, it came out of concern for Israel’s future, Tamir said.