Lapid looks to create national coronavirus centers, solve economic crisis

Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid presented a detailed outline on Israel’s efforts to curb further coronavirus outbreaks and offered solutions for the country's spiking unemployment rate, The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv reported on Friday. While the "safety net" and program and the financial distribution program presented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz offer scaled to benefit all citizens, Lapid’s plan discusses other goals. Lapid’s plan includes establishing a national command center to combat the COVID-19 outbreak with the cooperation of the Defense Ministry’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) and creating 35 centers to process data coming in from COVID-19 checks, which combined will employ 3,000 Israelis. Lapid has also suggested reducing the number of ministers from 35 to 18.Lapid additionally suggests creating a national information center that will offer Israelis clear instructions on how to best keep safe from coronavirus. He also pushes for recruiting efforts to hire more teachers, nurses and social workers among those currently unemployed. Social workers were on a general strike for over a week. On Wednesday, the Nurses' Union said it will begin a limited strike on Monday. The nurses claim the Finance Ministry is refusing to approve new positions in their fields at a time in which they are required to handle a flow of patients, some with a virus that is still fairly unknown. Emergency medical procedures will be offered despite the nurses' strike. Lapid supports offering milestone dates in the near future to offer a sense of upcoming stability, among them the goal date of mid-August to reopen event halls under new health guidelines and September 1 as the goal date to reopen the skies. Neither Netanyahu nor Katz openly addressed the question of when flights will resume at the time of this writing. Lapid further suggests restaurants need to be given health instructions based on their serving capacity, as opposed to the recent Health Ministry instruction which limited the number of indoor patrons to 20 persons, regardless of how big the restaurant in question is. Netanyahu and Katz’s plans were criticized for failing to offer “growth engines.” Lapid's plan includes five national projects with a focus on improving the nation’s infrastructure that could serve as such engines. When debating the financial distribution program, Head of the Finance Ministry’s Budget Department Shaul Meridor warned Netanyahu that “this will turn us into Venezuela,” meaning Israel would suffer similar financial upheavals, poverty, and hunger as the South American country under President Nicolás Maduro.