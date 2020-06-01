The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Large fire breaks out on Mount Carmel, segments of Highway 6 are blocked

Highway 6 tunnels have been blocked from both directions in the area of Tel Kashish interchange due to fires along Route 70. Police forces and firefighters have been called to the scene.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JUNE 1, 2020 16:55
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli firefighters work to extinguish a blazing tree after a factory caught on fire in Sderot
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A large fire has broken out on the slopes of Mount Carmel, causing segments of Highway 6 to be blocked.
Highway 6 tunnels have been blocked on both directions at Tel Kashish interchange due to reports of fires breaking out along Route 70 on Mount Carmel, near Yokne'am Illit. One of the fires has started spreading towards the town of Usfiya, while in the other direction, firefighters have managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to Yokne'am Illit. At the time of writing, there has been no order to evacuate residents, and no residential areas are facing any direct danger.
In addition, Route 75 was also closed on Yagur interchange, where police forces are currently directing traffic.
Due to the heavy smoke and the danger it poses to passing vehicles, police have blocked several roads and are directing vehicles to alternative routes.
Police and firefighting forces are handling the situation, having activated police helicopters to assist with extinguishing the fires and directing firefighter trucks according to the direction of the spread.
Commander of the Asher sub-district in northern Israel Brig.-Gen. Benni Abalia is currently on his way to the scene and will evaluate the situation upon arrival.


Tags Israel Police mount carmel firefighter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Coronavirus never went away, but it can be kept under control By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich World Jewish solidarity isn't a meaningless slogan - we truly care By OMER YANKELEVICH
Amotz Asa-El Conversion: The Next Phase By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
5 Scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against COVID-19
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by