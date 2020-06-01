Large fire breaks out on Mount Carmel, segments of Highway 6 are blocked

A large fire has broken out on the slopes of Mount Carmel, causing segments of Highway 6 to be blocked. Highway 6 tunnels have been blocked on both directions at Tel Kashish interchange due to reports of fires breaking out along Route 70 on Mount Carmel, near Yokne'am Illit. One of the fires has started spreading towards the town of Usfiya, while in the other direction, firefighters have managed to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to Yokne'am Illit. At the time of writing, there has been no order to evacuate residents, and no residential areas are facing any direct danger. In addition, Route 75 was also closed on Yagur interchange, where police forces are currently directing traffic. Due to the heavy smoke and the danger it poses to passing vehicles, police have blocked several roads and are directing vehicles to alternative routes.Police and firefighting forces are handling the situation, having activated police helicopters to assist with extinguishing the fires and directing firefighter trucks according to the direction of the spread. Commander of the Asher sub-district in northern Israel Brig.-Gen. Benni Abalia is currently on his way to the scene and will evaluate the situation upon arrival.