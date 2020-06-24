The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Largest IDF synagogue opened in southern Israel

The inauguration of this new building took place on Tuesday, and was attend by FIDF Executive Director

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 02:12
Or Olam Synagogue exterior. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Or Olam Synagogue exterior.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
A new IDF synagogue, the largest to date, has been opened to the soldiers of Camp Ariel Sharon in Southern Israel.
The "Or Olam" Synagogue is located at the center of the camp, and includes  a new Torah scroll, contains about 350 seats, a study room for Torah lessons and a special class for soldiers undergoing conversion to Judaism, and will serve all the soldier serving at the base.
The inauguration of this new building took place on Tuesday, and was attend by FIDF Executive Director in Israel Brig. Gen. (Res.) Effi Idan, who represented the FIDF organization who donated the money to build the synagogue.
“We are here today to congratulate and express gratitude to the IDF soldiers as this synagogue is for them." Idan said. "This is probably the most beautiful, and definitely the largest, synagogue I have seen in the IDF and it could not be possible without the donation from Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF)."
FIDF was established by a group of Holocaust survivors in 1981, as a not-for-profit organization with the mission of offering educational, cultural, recreational and social programs and facilities to provide hope, purpose and life-changing support for soldiers in Israel.
FIDF builds, refurbishes, and maintains buildings for the well being of IDF soldiers, among them sports centers, culture halls, synagogues, memorial rooms, swimming pools, sports facilities, and soldiers’ homes throughout Israel.
 


Tags IDF synagogue fidf
