The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Left-wing activists graffitied Supreme Court president's home, arrested

Three left-wing activists were allegedly arrested after being caught spraying the words, "Hayut you ruined Zionism, the High Court demolished south Tel Aviv" on the Supreme Court president's home.

By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV  
JULY 10, 2020 02:38
Sheffi Paz and two other activists graffitied Esther Hayut's home. (photo credit: SOUTH TEL AVIV LIBERATION FRONT)
Sheffi Paz and two other activists graffitied Esther Hayut's home.
(photo credit: SOUTH TEL AVIV LIBERATION FRONT)
Police detained three suspects on Thursday night for spraying graffiti on the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut's home in a northern Tel Aviv neighborhood. One of the suspects is left-wing activist Sheffi Paz.
They were caught spraying the words, "Hayut, you ruined Zionism, the High Court destroyed southern Tel Aviv," as well as "Thank you for burying the Law of Return, South Tel Aviv."
The three suspects were taken in for investigation.
"Once again it has been proven that there is one law for infiltrators and one law for Sheffi Paz," said the South Tel Aviv Liberation Front, a branch of the "Otef Tahana HaMerkazit" movement against illegal immigration from Africa to Israel. Paz, a former Meretz MK, is the leader of the branch.
Paz has been active in attempting to expel Eritrean and Sudanese immigrants in southern Tel Aviv. She said in an interview with 103FM that she has been putting the front's stickers on the mailboxes of seniors in the justice system.


Tags Supreme Court Esther Hayut activism Sheffi Paz
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's ministers need to do their job By JPOST EDITORIAL
If COVID-19 was a missile, Israel's reaction would be different By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Politicians, bus rides and the corona marathon By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Israel's healthcare system is crumbling under Netanyahu By EHUD OLMERT
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich A new strategic plan for a shared Israel-Diaspora future By OMER YANKELEVICH

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by