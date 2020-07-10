Left-wing activists graffitied Supreme Court president's home, arrested

Police detained three suspects on Thursday night for spraying graffiti on the home of Supreme Court President Esther Hayut's home in a northern Tel Aviv neighborhood. One of the suspects is left-wing activist Sheffi Paz.They were caught spraying the words, "Hayut, you ruined Zionism, the High Court destroyed southern Tel Aviv," as well as "Thank you for burying the Law of Return, South Tel Aviv." The three suspects were taken in for investigation."Once again it has been proven that there is one law for infiltrators and one law for Sheffi Paz," said the South Tel Aviv Liberation Front, a branch of the "Otef Tahana HaMerkazit" movement against illegal immigration from Africa to Israel. Paz, a former Meretz MK, is the leader of the branch.Paz has been active in attempting to expel Eritrean and Sudanese immigrants in southern Tel Aviv. She said in an interview with 103FM that she has been putting the front's stickers on the mailboxes of seniors in the justice system.