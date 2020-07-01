Speaking with Steve Linde, Jerusalem Report editor, at the Post’s virtual conference, ‘COVID-19 and the Jews: Challenges and Opportunities,' Nissim Alon, CEO of Leumit Health Care Services said that Israel’s health care system is one of the top health care systems in the world, providing universal medical coverage to all. “All Israeli citizens contribute with taxes according to their financial capability, while medical services are provided according to their medical needs,” he explained. Collection of taxes is done by the National Insurance Institute and is set between 3%-5% of income. Israel’s Health Insurance Law, he explained, allows members to choose their own HMO and enroll and transfer from one to another, if they choose.
LEUMIT
Alon said that HMO’s in Israel provide a comprehensive package of medical services, including primary care, medicines, and hospitalization. Leumit itself offers 300 clinics around the country, and each clinic provides a personal family doctor, nurses, labs, and access to a pharmacy inside or outside the clinic. Alon noted that Leumit is completely digital now and provides patients with the ability to make appointments via its app, receive prescriptions, and even consult with doctors by video chat. New olim to Israel, he explained, can immediately enroll in the HMO of their choice upon arriving at the airport. “Israel’s health care system,” said Alon, “is the best in terms of justice, equality, and mutual assistance.”