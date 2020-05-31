The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Leviathan gas rig shuts down turboexpanders after multiple failures

Accourding to Homeland Guardians, there have been 24 mishaps at the Leviathan rig since it first became operational four months ago.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
MAY 31, 2020 18:39
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea. (photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The Leviathan gas platform pictured in the Mediterranean Sea.
(photo credit: ALBATROSS)
The oil commissioner at the Energy Ministry ordered Noble Energy, operator of the Leviathan natural gas rig, to halt operations at the rig's Turboexpander (TEX) facilities, due to the many accidents and failures which had occurred there recently.
The commissioner informed the company that they would not be allowed to move forward in any running, testing or examination of the facility until a thorough investigation has been performed by the Energy Ministry along with an independent consulting firm.
Earlier on Sunday, the Energy Ministry said in a statement that the security torch at the Leviathan rig had been lit as a precautionary measure, to prevent air pollution. 
Yoni Sapir, chairman of the Homeland Guards Association, said "Just as we've warned over the past three years, the hazardous Leviathan rig near the coast is turning out, even to the most optimistic of people, to be a ticking bomb and a serious mistake."
Sapir mentioned Nobel's high failure rate in the US, saying that "In Colorado as well, Nobel Energy has been the champion of mishaps and spills, out of about 200 companies, for several years in a row. Its activity in the young Leviathan rig has caught up to the veteran activity of Nobel in the United States and reached an average of around one failure every five days." 
According to Homeland Guards, there have been 24 mishaps at the Leviathan rig since it first became operational four months ago.
"All of this – when the gas is mostly for the Egyptians and the Jordanians, while Israelis are suffering. Amazing. There is still an opportunity for decision-makers to avoid this disaster, but this window of opportunity could certainly close suddenly leaving the state in a nightmare scenario," Sapir added.  

The Energy Ministry emphasized that the production of natural gas for the market will continue as planned. 
 
"Why is the regulator waiting? The Leviathan rig should pull the plug right now, before it's too late," Sapir concluded.
The Energy Ministry has stressed that despite the halting of Turboexpander operations, natural gas production for the market will continue as planned. 
A turboexpander, also referred to as a turbo-expander or an expansion turbine, is a centrifugal or axial-flow turbine, through which a high-pressure gas is expanded to produce work that is often used to drive a compressor or generator


