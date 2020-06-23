LGBTQ+ banner removed from US Embassy building by Jerusalem Municipality

The order was issued because the embassy had not received permission to display the banner, according to the Jerusalem Municipality. The embassy is required to request permission from the municipality to display the banner and can replace the banner once a permit is received.

"Sadly, we cannot deviate from the procedures with any party seeking to display a sign," said the municipality in a statement. "As long as a permit is sought and the sign is in compliance with the rules, [the permit] will be issued without delay."

The sign was displayed on the property of the US Embassy's Palestinian Affairs Unit on Agron St., near the Mamilla pedestrian mall.

Deputy Mayor Aryeh King was responsible for ordering the inspectors to have the sign removed.

King stated that "any body that tries to defile the holiness of Jerusalem needs to be opposed. Whether it is an Israeli body and of course when it comes to a guest who has come to the city," according to Arutz Sheva.

"I expect the municipality to handle it quickly and efficiently and to remove the impurity from the public area of Jerusalem," said King.

The Jerusalem Open House for Pride and Tolerance responded to the removal of the banner on Tuesday, saying "we are very disturbed that Deputy Mayor Aryeh King ordered municipal inspectors to remove the Pride banner that was put up, as it is every year, at the US Embassy," said the Open House in a statement.

"It is sad that instead of acting for all Jerusalemites, Deputy Mayor King tried again to exclude the LGBTQ+ community and to erase [the community's] visibilty. This attempt is doomed to failure. We call on the public to obtain Pride flags from the Open House for every house in Jerusalem and of course to join us for the rally on Sunday," added the Open House.

Yesh Atid MK Idan Roll, one of several openly gay MKs, responded to the incident as well, saying that "supporting rights for the LGBTQ+ community is not a challenge. Being proud of who you are and demanding the basic rights that apply to every person, such as the right to equality and family, is not unclean."

"I agree with Aryeh King that there is no room for impurity (tumah in Hebrew) in Jerusalem, and therefore call on the mayor to fire him," added Roll.

The Open House is hosting a rally to mark Pride month on Sunday, as similar rallies are held in Tel Aviv, Haifa and Beersheba. The rally will take place at Independence Park in Jerusalem and will include speeches, performances and a festive party.

