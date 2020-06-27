Liberman: Netanyahu is crushing the defense systems

Yisrael Beytenu leader and former defense minister Avigdor Liberman told Maariv Friday, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, that "Prime Minister [Benjamin] Netanyahu is crushing the defense systems and is dragging all of us to the brink of the abyss."Liberman explained that Iran is in possession of enriched uranium standing at eight times the permitted amount according to the nuclear agreement. "A month ago or so, they launched a spying satellite in a successful launch," Liberman said. "What is Netanyahu doing about it? Was there a cabinet meeting? Is there a plan?" He continued to claim that in Lebanon, Hezbollah is building a precision missile plant. "And what are we doing?" Liberman demanded again.When Maariv reporter Ben Caspit pointed out to him that Israel had attacked in Syria, Liberman dismissed it, stating, "The attacks are necessary, but not enough.""It does not solve the problem of the precision plan, and it does not stop the hail of rockets that will fall upon us if there is an escalation on all fronts, which is very possible," Liberman continued. "Think of escalations in the South, North and in the Judea and Samaria region. Do we have operative plans? We aren't doing anything."He expressed a particular concern with the functionality of the Northern Command, where there is a feeling that the people think "we know everything and you cannot teach us anything."Liberman explained that Israel has already been issued a warning, so to speak, "after what Hezbollah did on the fence and after the Sudanese penetrate [the country] almost on a daily basis."