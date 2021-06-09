Liberman: No unemployment payments for people under 45

Liberman said he will take a hardline approach to encourage more people to return to the workforce, according to N12. There are more than 130,000 job vacancies available, and strong action must be taken to fill them quickly, he believes.

This could reverse a gentler unemployment policy that Katz put forward two weeks ago. Under his model, job seekers will be given a maximum number of days they can receive unemployment benefits, based on their age and number of dependents, and unmarried people under age 28 would not be entitled to any additional benefits. Additional grants would be offered for employers, workers taking jobs at lower salaries, and those studying in professional retraining programs, in an effort to get as many people as possible back into the workforce.

The government’s economic safety net plan, which had offered job seekers payments of up to 70% of their original salary, is scheduled to end at the end of June. Many have charged that the current plan essentially promised a paid vacation for unemployed workers, with many choosing to enjoy their freedom as long as they can instead of going back to work.

The Finance Ministry is challenged to create a plan that will push more people to return to the workforce while providing financial security for the many households that still don’t have a breadwinner.

Liberman also said Wednesday night that he plans to push for a two-year budget by the end of 2022, and that he doesn't plan to make any tax increases or budget cuts in the immediate future. He plans to invest tens of billions of shekels in infrastructure projects in the near future, according to N12.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Finance Minister-designate Avigdor Liberman said Wednesday night he plans to stop providing unemployment payments to all people under age 45 as of July 1, in sharp contrast to the previous ruling of outgoing Finance Minister Israel Katz.