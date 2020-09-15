The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Protesters write politicians' 'lies' on balloons in Tel Aviv protest

One of the quotes said, "We will come prepared to the second wave."

By LEON SVERDLOV  
SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 11:27
Protesters holding balloons displaying politicians' false promises at a protest on Habima Square, Tel Aviv. (photo credit: SHAI YEHEZKEL)
Protesters holding balloons displaying politicians' false promises at a protest on Habima Square, Tel Aviv.
(photo credit: SHAI YEHEZKEL)
Anti-government demonstrators established Tuesday morning a protest display on Tel Aviv's Habima Square showing politicians' promises that they failed to fulfill.

The protesters tied bundles of balloons with the faces of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Israel Katz and other officials. 

Under the large balloons, the protesters hung smaller white balloons with quotes of the politicians' false promises. 

Some of the quotes are: "We will establish a nationwide program to battle violence against women," "We will close the Deal of the Century," "We will minimize bureaucracy for smaller businesses and the self-employed" and "We will come prepared to the second wave" of coronavirus.

The quotes attributed to Netanyahu are: "We have established a comprehensive plan to combat coronavirus;" "The grants will be distributed next Sunday" and "Israel's success in combating coronavirus serves as a role model for many states – the world is looking at us with respect."

The display was organized by the Centers for Social Justice, a nonpartisan movement established in January 2016 to protest the natural gas deal with billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva.

According to the movement, it was organized by former members of the Labor-Zionist Hashomer Hatzair youth movement and has close to 50,000 active members.

"In today's reality, when the people crave leadership and an answer to their suffering, the prime minister is busy with political stunts and hollow statements that even he himself knows are baseless," the movement's director Izhar "Izzy" Carmon said.

"The government's conduct and the decision-making process are a never-ending failure," he continued. "Day and night, the prime minister and the ministers release hollow promises to the air in order to calm down the public, only stoking anger and chaos in these dark times."

According to Carmon, "nobody believes in them anymore."

Three weeks ago, the Centers for Social Justice set up a "graveyard of Israeli economy" in Rabin Square, showcasing the businesses that did not survive the economic crisis that ensued from the coronavirus.

"We want to evoke all parts of the nation and demand change, which is why we have decided to show the prime minister's promises to various sectors" of the Israeli society, Carmon said.

One of Netanyahu's quotes "aired" on Habima Square says "We will bring the Falash Mura" to Israel. Last week, the government approved a NIS 180 million for the immigration of 2,000 Falash Mura Ethiopians to Israel.

"The displays are a way of showing solidarity [designed to] encourage other Israelis to take responsibility and act," Carmon continued. 

"In recent years, we have been working to create a broad field movement that would reach every corner of the Israeli society, leading to change that would grow a virtuous, attentive leadership."

Protests have been taking place across Israel over the last several months, with thousands calling for Netanyahu's resignation. 

On Sunday, anti-Netanyahu protesters blocked Ben-Gurion Airport as the prime minister was preparing to fly to Washington in order to sign the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates.

"Netanyahu wants to put the state on lockdown due to [his] disgraceful and failed management of the coronavirus crisis," the united protest movement said in a press release. "While we are on lockdown, he wants to fly abroad with his wife and kids."

According to the movement, "Netanyahu will sign an agreement that has not been read and that violates Israel's strategic superiority without the approval of the Knesset and the Cabinet."

Jeremy Sharon and Tamar Beeri contributed to this report.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz protests israel katz United Arab Emirates
