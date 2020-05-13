Likud appoints Yariv Levin as Knesset speaker in unanimous vote

Likud Party member Yariv Levin was appointed as Knesset speaker late Tuesday night after the Likud faction voted unanimously in his favor. Levin's appointment came shortly after he stepped down from position as tourism minister, and after Blue and White Party leader Benny Gantz resigned from his position as Knesset speaker. The decision is set to be brought in front of the Knesset for approval. "I thank Yariv Levin and the Likud faction who unanimously approved his appointment as Knesset speaker," wrote Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Twitter.
Netanyahu added, "Yariv did an excellent job as tourism minister and worked for the establishment of the government, and I thank him from the bottom of my heart for the loyalty and partnership over the years, for the State of Israel and for the sake of the Likud. Good luck Yariv."After the Likud faction vote, Levin said, "Thank you to the prime minister for the trust he placed in me in his decision to nominate me for this position. It would be a great privilege for me to help strengthen the status of the Knesset."
