Likud, Blue and White backtrack for court

The filing came a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the court that because the coalition agreement was sensitive, changes could not be made and could lead to additional elections.

The parties agreed to set policy guidelines for their government after initially saying that no guidelines would be drawn for six months, except on dealing with the coronavirus and implementing US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan.

The initial coalition agreement signed by Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz ruled out legislation unrelated to those two issues. In the filing to the court, the parties said legislation would not be prohibited but bills related to the coronavirus would take precedence.

After the judges criticized a clause in the coalition agreement ruling out key appointments for six months, the filing changes the limit to only 100 days. The decision is expected to impact the long-awaited appointments of a police inspector-general and a state prosecutor. Both posts are currently being filled by interim appointments.

A bill Blue and White wanted that would allow its ministers to quit the Knesset and be replaced only by Blue and White candidates who are allies of Gantz and not from the opposition Yesh-Atid Telem faction has been shelved and forming the government will not be dependent on it. A less far reaching bill will be drafted instead.

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on Thursday on the coalition agreement's legality after the changes will be submitted to the Knesset.

