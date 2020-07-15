Likud: Blue and White irresponsibility will cause full lockdown

An unnamed Likud official spoke against Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz and his Blue and White party late Tuesday, claiming that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is furious with him."The lack of responsibility by Blue and White is leading to a full lockdown, due to political considerations which are hindering the necessary steps to curb the spread of coronavirus and save lives," the official said. "Gantz and Blue and White must cease these political games regarding the coronavirus, which are risking the lives of the citizens of Israel. Since the unity government requires agreement between the Likud and Blue and White, they torpedo any decision that does not match their populist considerations," the official said. An unnamed Blue and White responded to these claims, and said that instead of not taking responsibility for handling the coronavirus crisis, Netanyahu should allow the IDF to take care of the situation.The Blue and White official further elaborated that now is not the time for politics, and that any struggle that does not revolve around restoring the economy, the healthcare system and society should be made on a later date. "It's best we focus on transferring money to the self-employed, as they are still waiting. There are those who take care of them and those who are avoiding taking responsibility," the Blue and White official added.