Litzman and Bar Siman Tov spat as cases decline

Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said that he believes, “all along we worked wisely” to combat the novel coronavirus.Bar Siman Tov, speaking to the Hebrew website Ynet was responding to comments made Sunday night by Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman that Bar Siman Tov had was scared there would be tens of thousands sick and thousands dead and that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to those fears. Litzman added that there was even a government meeting at which he shouted out against the director-general’s fears and said openly that he disagreed, though he admitted that looking at Israel’s low death rate it is hard to complain now.Bar Siman Tov told Ynet that he respects the health minister, who he worked with for the last five years. Bar Siman Tov announced his resignation last week and Litzman has been moved to head the Ministry of Labor and Construction.Bar Siman Tov added, “I prefer to be wise going forward and not looking back. Look at what is happening in Jewish communities around the world - in New York, France… Israel is a dense and small country and I think we should be very proud of this achievement while still being very careful and not falling into the trap of complacency.”Last week, Hadassah CEO Zev Rostein told The Jerusalem Post that in the early stages of COVID-19, Bar Siman Tov was operating on a simplistic model for the spread of the pandemic, which was based on international data, and led him to believe the country would see crazy numbers of sick and dead. He said the first models did not take into account the median age of Israeli citizens (around 30) or the warm climate, two factors that could have heavily influenced the spread of corona.“This frightened and paralyzed everyone and caused panic,” Rotstein said, and when Bar Siman Tov was presented with alternatives by medical professionals, scientists and mathematicians, he was too stubborn to budge.He added in an interview with the Israeli radio station Kan on Monday that he did not however believe that Litzman felt differently than his director-general.“When Litzman says there was an exaggeration, then he probably got that information from other people. But if he thought so in real time, why didn’t he stand up and say so in public?”The spat comes as the number of active cases dropped Monday to 3,335 and the number of dead hit 272. There were 11 new patients diagnosed in the last 24 hours. Some 47 are intubated.There were rumors on Sunday that the government might open synagogues this week, after a statement released Sunday by the office of Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said that the Health and Interior ministries and the National Security Council had drafted a plan for the cabinet’s approval. However, on Monday morning, the Health Ministry said it wanted to “make clear that contrary to reports, the plan to open synagogues had not passed by the government” and is only expected to pass if deemed to be in accordance with the Health Ministry’s “purple ribbon” standard.