Litzman could be appointed to deputy Housing and Construction Minister

Ya'acov Litzman , former Housing and Construction Minister who recently resigned from the government coalition, could potentially be appointed to deputy Housing and Construction Israeli media reported.

Litzman's appointment would depend on the successful appointment of Deputy Finance Minister Yitzhak Cohen to Housing and Construction Minister, which the government is currently promoting - in addition to promoting Cohen's appointment of minister in the Finance Ministry.

In practice this would put Cohen serving as minister in the Finance Ministry under Finance Minister Israel Katz in addition to him serving as Housing and Construction Minister, according to Walla.

The process of appointments is already closed with all those involved, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Walla which cited an ultra-Orthodox Government source. The move only requires Cohen's resignation from his current position, and approval by the government and the Knesset for the Litzman's and Cohen's new positions. Litzman announced his resignation less than a month ago in opposition the lockdown placed by Netanyahu during the High Holy Days. Litzman felt that the closure was placed out of a lack of appreciation for religious observance, and that it should have gone into effect a month before. The new appointments come amid Litzman's desire to return to government following his recent resignation.

