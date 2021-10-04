The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Health Ministry refusing to release sexual violence data - lobby

The lobby’s request was submitted in July, and the Health Ministry failed to release the information within the legally allotted 30 days, according to the lobby.

By EVE YOUNG  
OCTOBER 4, 2021 14:30
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Following a failure by the Health Ministry to provide them with information on sexual violence against patients by healthcare staff under the Freedom of Information Law, Israel's lobby against sexual violence submitted on Sunday a complaint against the Health Ministry to the Justice Ministry.
"The fact that the Health Ministry is not doing anything to put a stop to [sexual violence of staff against patients] is a disgrace on its own," the lobby said in a statement. But the fact that it is willing to break the law in order to keep information about the scale of this [violence] quiet is a red flag. 
The lobby said that they have been raising alarms for years about the Health Ministry's failure to address cases of sexual violence towards patients committed by staff. When requesting information, the lobby said that it is often met not only with apathy but sometimes resistance. 
“We are not safe in the healthcare system,” added the lobby.
Protestors march against sexual violence. Jaffa Street, Jerusalem 2018. (credit: MOOLI GOLDBERG)Protestors march against sexual violence. Jaffa Street, Jerusalem 2018. (credit: MOOLI GOLDBERG)
"The Health Ministry's refusal to give information on the sexual assault and harassment of patients by medical staff did not leave us a choice but to turn to the Justice Ministry," said Yael Sherer, the head of Israel's lobby against sexual violence.
“We have never received an answer from the Health Ministry to a request for information under the Freedom of Information Law in the time frame set out by the law and have always had to oblige them to answer and turn to the court,” said Sherer.
“The insistence on hiding this information, even at the cost of breaking the Freedom of Information Law, is deeply concerning.
“We turn to the government and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to declare a systemic address of sexual violence in the health care system now,” Sherer concluded
Just this week two medical staff were arrested in Israel on the suspicion of sex and or violent offenses against patients.
An Israeli doctor in his 60s was arrested for sexual assault and rape of patients, some minors, under the guise of medical treatment. The doctor is a 64-year-old gastroenterology professor, according to Haaretz.
A 49-year-old nurse at a psychiatric ward was arrested for suspected involvement in the alleged murder of 17-year-old Lital Yael Melnik who was found partially buried near a park in Kiryat Motzkin on Saturday morning. When reporting her disappearance, Melnik’s grandmother gave police the name of the nurse who worked in the psychiatric ward Melnik had been hospitalized in. The nurse was allegedly intimately involved with the girl and Melnik’s grandmother had reportedly taken out a restraining order against him.


