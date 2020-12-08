Local politics, US elections dominate Israel's top Twitter hashtags 2020

As 2020 comes to a close, the popular social media platform Twitter has cataloged the most prominent hashtags and trends Israelis were using throughout the year. In total, three major themes dominated Israeli Twitter in 2020: Local politics, the US presidential elections and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic had a major shift in the platform, with the hashtags #coronavirus, #stayhome and #קורונה being the ones with the highest growth in the Jewish state throughout the year. The latter was also one of the top Hebrew hashtags of the year, alongside #חינוך, which means education and was often seen accompanying questions about the closing and reopening of schools due to the pandemic, and #ביביתתפטר, which literally translates to "Bibi, quit," and is part of the ongoing wave of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.The protests against Netanyahu also resulted in the most retweeted tweet in Israel of 2020 being actor Yossi Zabari's July 31, 2020 tweet supporting demonstrations near the Prime Minister's Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem.
The most liked tweet in Israel, however, was sent out just days earlier on July 28, when MK Yifat Shasha-Biton tweeting after Netanyahu fired her from chairing the Knesset Coronavirus Committee, a decision she slammed for "preventing serious discussions, prevent discourse... and prevent other voices from being heard."
Another celebrity, comedian Yaniv Biton, had another of the most liked tweets in the country, with his September 28, 2020 video tweet imitating Health Minister Yuli Edelstein's "comforting messages."
Netanyahu also had the top handle in Israel in 2020, meaning he was mentioned the most in other tweets. He was followed by his son Yair, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, journalist Yinon Magal, opposition leader Yair Lapid and US President Donald Trump, the latter due primarily to the US elections.Trump also has the distinction of having posted the second most retweeted tweet in Israel, made on January 28, when he posted the map of his "Deal of the Century" to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinians alongside Hebrew text.
As always, emojis were also an important part of 2020, with the laughing face emoji seeing more use than any other in Israel, ahead of the crying face and the smiling face with heart eyes.Globally, the top hashtags of 2020 were #COVID19/#coronavirus, #blacklivesmatter, #stayhome, #nintendoswitch and #animalcrossing, reflecting just how much the pandemic has impacted everyday life around the world. The tweet that received the most likes and retweets was the tweet from actor Chadwick Boseman's account, announcing his tragic death on August 29.
The data was collected by Twitter from January 1 to November 15, 2020.
יהודים רחמנים, אנא עזרו לי להחליט אם אני מישראל הראשונה או השנייה? Hilfe! pic.twitter.com/toTswgZHOJ— Yossi Zabari (@YossiZabari) July 31, 2020
פעלתי על פי צו מצפוני!— יפעת שאשא ביטון (@sbyifat) July 28, 2020
ההחלטה של ראש הממשלה לפטר אותי, היא החלטה שמטרתה למנוע דיונים רציניים, למנוע שיח, למנוע הקשבה לציבור, למנוע השמעת קולות אחרים
אני שמחה שפתחתי את הוועדה גם בפני הציבור בשקיפות, ברצינות, בהקשבה מלאה ואני מתחייבת להמשיך לפעול כך גם בעתיד בכל מקום שאהיה.
מסר מרגיע משר הבריאות יולי אדלשטיין pic.twitter.com/FP8cj9dWs8— Yaniv Biton (@yanivbiton99) September 28, 2020
תמיד אעמוד לצד מדינת ישראל והעם היהודי. אני תומך בחוזקה בבטיחותם ובטחונם ובזכותם לחיות במולדתם ההיסטורית. הגיע הזמן לשלום! pic.twitter.com/AtNnQtnGZs— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020
August 29, 2020
