Lone Soldier Center to host virtual Remembrance Day ceremony on Facebook

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2020 14:30
Yom Hazikaron cerremony (photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
Yom Hazikaron cerremony
(photo credit: Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
The Lone Soldier Center, a grass-roots Israeli non-profit founded to aid lone soldiers currently serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), announced Thursday in a press release that due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, they will host a virtual ceremony to commemorate Israel's fallen soldiers and civilian victims of terrorism.
The ceremony will be broadcasted in btoh Hebrew and English, intended for both audiences served by the Center and their families in over 10 countries around the world, and will include an array of prominment guests, such as President of Israel Reven Rivlin, former UK Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sachs, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman, singer Miri Mesika, Einat Shroff, Pablo Rosenberg and many more.
Yair Nitzani, an Israeli musician, songwriter and comedian, will host the ceremony, which will be broadcasted live on the Lone Soldier Center's Facebook page starting at 7:50 IST (12:50 EST).
In attendence will also be the bereaved parents and siblings of fallen IDF lone soldiers Max Steinberg, Alex Singer and Michael Levin, who will tell stories of their loved ones from Los Angeles, New York and Philidelphia.
Bereaved friends and family will also tell the stories of IDF soldiers Yossi Cohen and Yossi Partok, both of whom fell during their military service. 
The Lone Soldier Center in Memory of Michael Levin was established in 2009, and has branches in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Beersheba and Haifa. The Center provides a variety of services to IDF lone soldiers, including help finding housing, counseling, and organized meals on Jewish holidays and Shabbat (Jewish Sabbath). 
 


