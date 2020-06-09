Lost encrypted IDF communication device found by civilian

A handheld encrypted communication device, which an officer in an elite unit lost, was found on Monday by an Israeli civilian in the Golan Heights.The civilian who found the device an hour after it was lost realized it was IDF equipment and brought it back to the army shortly after. The IDF is examining disciplinary action against those involved.The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that the device was lost while driving during routine activity in the area and that the soldier recognized the device was lost within minutes, reported the matter and began searching. According to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the bystander returned the device to the unit's command an hour after it was lost.The IDF further clarified that a thorough investigation of the incident has shown there is no concern of information leaks.