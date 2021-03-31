Luzzatto & Luzzatto patent attorney firm wins international IP award

The Luzzatto and Luzzatto intellectual property firm was awarded the Managing IP EMEA Award as the Israeli Patent Prosecution Firm of the Year on Monday at the16th annual Managing IP Awards, which was conducted online. The Managing IP Awards highlight the accomplishments of leading intellectual property firms in the global legal community.
Patent prosecution is the process of drafting, filing, and establishing patent protection over the rights to unique inventions. Dr. Kfir Luzzatto, president of The Luzzatto Group, said: “We are delighted to be awarded the prestigious EMEA 2021 Firm of the Year in Patent Prosecution award by Managing IP. Our thanks go first to our clients, who challenge us with important and interesting cases, and to all the people at Luzzatto & Luzzatto, who work hard all year round to obtain the best possible results for them.”
Luzzatto & Luzzatto, part of The Luzzatto Group, is the oldest patent law firm in Israel and has been helping companies, inventors, and entrepreneurs protect their patents, trademarks, and designs since its founding in 1869 in Milan, Italy. The Israeli branch was established in 1971. The firm handles a diverse portfolio of clients, ranging from entrepreneurs and start-ups to large multinational corporations. It represents a wide variety of interests, including food tech, artificial intelligence, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, software, and more.
