Maariv Business Summit Panel: Strategies to retain high-tech workers

At Tuesday’s Maariv Business Summit , a panel of high-tech executives discussed the challenges of recruiting, training, and retaining high-tech workers. The discussion was moderated by Walla! Correspondent Liat Ron, and featured Amit Yampolsky, Director, Enterprise Solutions, Papaya Global; Tali Cohen, Human Resources Manager Business Division, Natural Intelligence; Yael Aviram Rosenfeld, Recruitment Manager, Nvidia Israel; and Keren Pakes, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications, Bright Data

After introducing the panel, Ron noted that 2021 was a successful year for Israeli high-tech and that many companies struggle to attract and retain talented staff members. Keren Pakes of Bright Data commented that while benefits and perks may initially attract employees, ultimately, what matters most is the company’s organizational culture and the feeling that the employee has an impact on its products and strategy.

Tali Cohen of Natural Intelligence added that “the employee should be given meaning, that he does something beyond and participates in social activities that have value and impact beyond the company for which he works.”

Pakes pointed out that she is not opposed to employees leaving a company after a year because sometimes they feel that they need to develop their talents elsewhere. On the other hand, she said, “At Bright Data, we also have many young employees who started as juniors or students and today, after several years, are directors and executives of our company.

They stayed because there was a clear path that suited them in the company, as well as the opportunity to work with the leading companies in the world.”

Most high-tech companies offer lavish benefits to their high-tech employees, but in exchange, the group noted, they must work extremely hard and be available at all hours of the day and night, when needed. Keren Pakes added that beyond the benefits that a company can offer, “There is no substitute to a sense of emotional connection to the company, and this is the only way to avoid a wave of layoffs or resignations. It is up to all of us in the tech space to make sure we create it.”

