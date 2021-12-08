The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Maariv Business Summit Panel: Strategies to retain high-tech workers

Keren Pakes of Bright Data talks about the critical aspects that attract employees to companies.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2021 12:55
The panel of high-tech executives discusses at the Maariv and Walla! Annual Business Summit 2021. (photo credit: Maariv Conference)
The panel of high-tech executives discusses at the Maariv and Walla! Annual Business Summit 2021.
(photo credit: Maariv Conference)
At Tuesday’s Maariv Business Summit, a panel of high-tech executives discussed the challenges of recruiting, training, and retaining high-tech workers. The discussion was moderated by Walla! Correspondent Liat Ron, and featured Amit Yampolsky, Director, Enterprise Solutions, Papaya Global; Tali Cohen, Human Resources Manager Business Division, Natural Intelligence; Yael Aviram Rosenfeld, Recruitment Manager, Nvidia Israel; and Keren Pakes, VP of Brand Marketing and Communications, Bright Data.
After introducing the panel, Ron noted that 2021 was a successful year for Israeli high-tech and that many companies struggle to attract and retain talented staff members. Keren Pakes of Bright Data commented that while benefits and perks may initially attract employees, ultimately, what matters most is the company’s organizational culture and the feeling that the employee has an impact on its products and strategy. 
Tali Cohen of Natural Intelligence added that “the employee should be given meaning, that he does something beyond and participates in social activities that have value and impact beyond the company for which he works.”
Pakes pointed out that she is not opposed to employees leaving a company after a year because sometimes they feel that they need to develop their talents elsewhere. On the other hand, she said, “At Bright Data, we also have many young employees who started as juniors or students and today, after several years, are directors and executives of our company.
They stayed because there was a clear path that suited them in the company, as well as the opportunity to work with the leading companies in the world.”
Maariv Business Summit 2021 (credit: JERUSALEM POST) Maariv Business Summit 2021 (credit: JERUSALEM POST)
Most high-tech companies offer lavish benefits to their high-tech employees, but in exchange, the group noted, they must work extremely hard and be available at all hours of the day and night, when needed. Keren Pakes added that beyond the benefits that a company can offer, “There is no substitute to a sense of emotional connection to the company, and this is the only way to avoid a wave of layoffs or resignations. It is up to all of us in the tech space to make sure we create it.”
This article was written in cooperation with Bright Data. 


Tags Israel business conference Maariv Conference
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must do its part to fight the global environmental crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg

Haredim did not produce the Hanukkah miracle - opinion

 By YITZ GREENBERG
Leah Aharoni

Don’t cherish Jewish values? You don’t get to make the call - opinion

 By LEAH AHARONI
ITIM director Rabbi Seth Farber.

Gov't optimistically embracing conversion reform - opinion

 By SETH FARBER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Channel 14 as Israel’s Fox News? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by