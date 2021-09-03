Maccabi Haifa footballers receive third COVID-19 vaccine

Footballers of Israeli Premier League champions Maccabi Haifa received their coronavirus booster shots on Thursday at the Kfar Galim training complex.

Both senior and youth players got jabbed by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, as part of the campaign to encourage the Israeli public to get vaccinated.

As of Friday morning, Close to 2.5 million Israelis have already received the COVID-19 booster shot. On Sunday, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced the third vaccine shot is available to everyone

"We chose to receive the vaccine so we could return to normal and continue to enjoy playing football," said Maccabi Haifa captain Neta Lavi, who joined the club in 2010 as a 14-year-old.

"The vaccine is incredibly significant in the fight [against the COVID-19 pandemic] and I am glad the entire club is here, getting vaccinated," said Lavi. "I call on everyone, including football fans, to get vaccinated so we can all meet in the stands for the next match," Lavi added.

FANS ARE set to fill the stands as the Israel Premier League season begins this weekend, with Maccabi Haifa looking to satisfy its supporters with another title. (credit: JOSHUA HALICKMAN)

MDA director-general Eli Bin thanked Maccabi Haifa footballers for the "clear statement in combating the COVID-19 pandemic ."

"The vaccine saves lives and I call on everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible," said Bin.