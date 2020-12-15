The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Maccabi TA lights Hanukkah candles in memory of North Macedonia's Jews

The campaign was done in coordination with the the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bitula Monstir Community Heritage Association and the Center for Jewish Impact.

By CODY LEVINE  
DECEMBER 15, 2020 04:59
Robert Zinger, Shimon Mizrahi and Dan Orin take part in the ceremony highlighting Macedonian Jewry. (photo credit: ELAD GOLDSTEIN)
Robert Zinger, Shimon Mizrahi and Dan Orin take part in the ceremony highlighting Macedonian Jewry.
(photo credit: ELAD GOLDSTEIN)
The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball club lit Hanukah candles in memory of the Jewish community of North Macedonia that was destroyed during the Holocaust as part of its "1000 Menorahs" campaign, according to a press release from the  Center for Jewish Impact on Monday.
The campaign was done in coordination with the the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Bitula Monstir Community Heritage Association and the Center for Jewish Impact.
Held as an event, the lighting of the candles was done by the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball administration headed by Shimon Mizrahi, along with Tal Brody, Israeli Ambassador to North Macedonia Dan Orin, Robert Singer, head of the Jewish Impact Center and Matti Greenberg, known as The "last Jewish baby" born in North Macedonia. 
The focus of the event was on the importance of inclusion and support for groups in society, and the history of Macedonian Jewry, which was nearly completely destroyed during the Holocaust. 
"I am very excited about this event, in Israel everyone knows  what happened in the Holocaust but there is not enough awareness of what happened in North Macedonia, and therefore there is great importance to such an event, which can bring the story of Macedonian Jews to global consciousness," said Shimon Mizrahi. 
"It is clear that Maccabi and Zionism have always gone and will always go together, and the name Maccabi comes from this source, all of it is connected to each other, and I am proud that we have a connection to commemorate the Jews of North Macedonia together with the Jewish Impact Center and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Mizrahi added. 
Israel's Ambassador to North Macedonia also noted the importance of the event, saying that "The entire Jewish community of Northern Macedonia was destroyed, and we march in her memory every year as part of the March of Life. Due to the corona's limitations we had to cancel the parade and looked for another way to illuminate their memory."
"There is one Jew left, and there is no one left to tell the story. Since it was impossible to march this year, we decided to commemorate their memory with Hanukkah candles and we are happy about the partnership with the Center for Jewish Impact and with Maccabi Tel Aviv in basketball in doing so," Orin said. 


