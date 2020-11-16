Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi chosen as next Deputy Chief of Staff

Halevi, who currently serves as the Head of the Southern Command and who previously served as the Head of Military Intelligence, was chosen by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi.

"Halevi is an officer with immense experience, who has performed various command and staff positions throughout the IDF," Gantz said. "As someone who has known him for decades, I am confident he will be an excellent deputy chief of staff, who will help the chief of staff and all IDF commanders lead the army in the face of dynamic challenges, on all operational fronts and in the required force build-up processes."

Gantz thanked Maj.-Gen. Yoel Strick, who was a leading candidate for the post, saying that he "is a respected and privileged officer, who has performed command positions on the ground and General Staff, and is currently leading significant changes in the Army's operating concept to prepare it for the future battlefield. I am certain that he will continue to contribute to the IDF and the State of Israel."

Halevi is expected to replace Zamir, who has served in the position for two years, in January.

Maj.-Gen. Hertzi Halevi has been chosen as the incoming Deputy Chief of Staff, replacing Maj.-Gen. Eyal Zamir.