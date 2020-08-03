The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Majority of Israelis concerned over coronavirus pandemic, 70% wear masks

Some 70% of respondents said that they make sure to wear a mask in all required cases, with 21% wearing one in most cases - regardless if they were instructed to do so.

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
AUGUST 3, 2020 08:08
Israel Police officers giving out tickets for not wearing a mask in public (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel Police officers giving out tickets for not wearing a mask in public
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The majority of Israelis are reportedly worried about the coronavirus, however, 30% don't wear a mask regularly unless prompted to do so, according to an Israel Hayom survey.
Some 70% of respondents said that they make sure to wear a mask in all required cases, with 21% wearing one in most cases - regardless if they were instructed to do so, with only 2% reporting that they almost never wear a mask and another 2% who only wear their mask in enclosed spaces.
Around 67% of Israelis report that they have changed their habits with regard to leaving the house. Some 40% have shifted to shopping online instead of chancing a coronavirus infection at a storefront location. However, 18% have continued on with the normal family visits, with 38% working physically from the office regularly.
With regard to the health of those around them, the majority - 90% - expressed some sort of concern whether it be transmitting the virus to others or contracting the virus from others.
With regard to leadership surrounding the management of the coronavirus pandemic - out of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein - Israelis believe that Katz is handling the situation most effectively - followed closely by Edelstein - than the other three Israeli leaders.
Staying in focus with the necessity of proper leadership coming out of the Finance Ministry, the economic crisis accompanying the coronavirus pandemic has caused Israelis to be a bit more frugal as of late. Some 52% reported that their financial situation has suffered, while 45% have experienced no change - a small minority (3%) reported their situation has improved.
Half of respondents reported that they changed their spending habits in line with the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. Some 14% reduced spending on basic necessities, while 4% state they increased spending within the same category - 27% report no change.
While the coronavirus pandemic has flipped the world upside down, with normal routines becoming foreign and seas of mask-wearing individuals becoming a normality, Israelis are still semi-hopeful (47%) that they can return to their normal daily lives - at the moment all there is, is hope.


Tags Coronavirus COVID-19 Masks
