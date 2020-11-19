Majority of Israelis think IDF should manage coronavirus crisis -poll

While 73% of Israelis believe the IDF is prepared to deal with major military threats, it seems that the public believes that the Home Front Command (HFC) will not be able to provide absolute protection for civilians in the face of a military attack with only 39% thinking civilians will be protected in case of widespread military attack, the study said.

Additionally, 72.5% of Israelis trust IDF senior commanders’ professionalism, with some variations between the political camps. Some 65% trust the professionalism of lower level commanders. Some 60% of Israelis think that IDF senior commanders’ professional recommendations are influenced by considerations that are not necessarily of military nature but political, economic or humanitarian considerations.Additionally, 72.5% of Israelis trust IDF senior commanders’ professionalism, with some variations between the political camps. Some 65% trust the professionalism of lower level commanders.



Some 64% of Israelis consider the IDF Spokesperson's Unit a reliable source of information, except for on two main issues: the number of ultra-Orthodox recruited, which 32% trust, and suicide rates among soldiers, which 38% trust.

Economically speaking, only 34.5% of Jewish Israelis think that the IDF economic management is efficient, while 51% don't, among which a large majority (60%) identify with the political left and center, while only 47% of supporters of the right feel this way.

When it comes to equality between men and women, only 43% of respondents think that the IDF affords women equal opportunity to men to fulfill their personal potential – 50% among men and 36% among women.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

Finally, on religious equality, 46% of Jewish Israelis think the IDF affords religious and secular soldiers equal opportunities to fulfill their personal potential with only 22% among ultra-Orthodox, 38% of National-Religious and 48% of secular agreeing with this statement.

The survey was prepared by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research of the Israel Democracy Institute. In the survey, which was conducted on the internet and by telephone during September 13-16, 2020, 1,012 men and women were interviewed in Hebrew constituting a representative national sample of the Jewish adult population of Israel aged 18 and older.