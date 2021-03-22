Man arrested for selling fake COVID vaccination certificates

An investigation was opened after information reached the police about a Telegram group with tens of thousands of members which focused on the forgery and sale of vaccination certificates and green pass.

Police searched the man's home and seized digital storage devices that were allegedly used to the commit the suspected crimes.

"Israel Police, which is at the forefront of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus , will continue to expose crimes that could harm public health," said the police.

The green pass and vaccination certificates allow fully vaccinated Israelis to enter restaurants, cafes, bars, clubs, theaters and more. Those who have recovered from the virus or have undergone a rapid coronavirus test are also able to enter these venues.

