Israeli police arrested a 31-year-old man for questioning on suspicion that he exploited women he knew on social media and committed serious sexual offenses while spreading AIDS to them in recent months.

The man was arrested following two complaints that were filed by women to Israeli police on Tuesday in Dimona, a city in the Negev desert.

The suspect was taken for questioning at the Ashdod police station.

The investigation revealed a pattern of the suspect's actions, in which in recent months he had published posts using fictitious profiles on social media , in which he sought to contact women under various pretexts. Allegedly he targeted those with low socioeconomic status.

After making the initial contact, he allegedly lured those women into meeting with him for paid sexual encounters, and at this stage, he used the opportunity to commit the offenses.

Police will ask to extend his detention at the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court.