Man commits suicide at coronavirus hotel

A man committed suicide at a coronavirus hotel in Israel on Monday, according to KAN news. The coronavirus cabinet was updated about the incident during an ongoing meeting.

As a new strain of the coronavirus detected in the UK has begun to spread around the world, the coronavirus cabinet decided on Monday to ban all foreign citizens from entering the country and requiring all Israelis who enter Israel to enter coronavirus hotels for quarantine for at least 10 days.

The decision will take effect on Wednesday afternoon.

About 30 residents who returned to Israel on Sunday from the UK and were forced to enter quarantine at a coronavirus hotel conducted a protest on Monday in front of the Dan Panorama coronavirus hotel against Health Ministry regulations, according to Channel 12.

The protesters claimed that since they were forced into a quarantine hotel immediately upon arrival without warning, they did not have time to prepare and did not have supplies they needed. They additionally claimed that they were not receiving suitable food and one person stated that she was not receiving blood pressure medication she needs.

The occupants in the hotel are required to stay in their rooms and leaving their rooms, and especially leaving the entire building, goes against Health Ministry regulations.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}