Man convicted of sexual assault of 4-year-old gets 3.5 year sentence

Dozens of protesters demanded Leshem be convicted of the rape, saying that there was a "credible witness," Kan news reported.

"She is four and a half years old," said the girl's father, according to Ynet. "His punishment isn't even as long as her age. It is just shameful," he went on to say.

"We must stop this insanity - the court has hurt me," said the girl's father following the sentencing, Ynet reported. "No one is hearing and no one is listening."

Orit Sulitzeanu , CEO of Israel's Association of Rape Crisis centers lamented the fact that Israel does not have special units within the court system that handle the prosecution of cases of sexual assault in an interview with The Jerusalem Post earlier this week.

Eve Young contributed to this report. Israeli has “good laws” on sexual assault, but inadequate enforcement of these laws. This means that people use “legal tricks” to avoid retribution for assaults and many assailants avoid punishment and prosecution. “People are not afraid to hurt. There is no fear or retribution,” to deter people from sexual assault, the ARCCI CEO said.Eve Young contributed to this report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}