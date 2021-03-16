The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man convicted of sexual assault of 4-year-old gets 3.5 year sentence

"She is four and a half years old," said the girl's father. "His punishment isn't even as long as her age."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 16, 2021 17:10
Protesters hold signs opposing a "system of violence against women" (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Protesters hold signs opposing a "system of violence against women"
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Avraham Leshem, convicted of indecent acts against a four year old after being acquitted of raping her, was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and a NIS 50,000 fine as protesters gathered outside the courthouse Tuesday, Israeli media reported Tuesday. 
Dozens of protesters demanded Leshem be convicted of the rape, saying that there was a "credible witness," Kan news reported. 
"She is four and a half years old," said the girl's father, according to Ynet. "His punishment isn't even as long as her age. It is just shameful," he went on to say. 
"We must stop this insanity - the court has hurt me," said the girl's father following the sentencing, Ynet reported. "No one is hearing and no one is listening."
Orit Sulitzeanu, CEO of Israel's Association of Rape Crisis centers lamented the fact that Israel does not have special units within the court system that handle the prosecution of cases of sexual assault in an interview with The Jerusalem Post earlier this week. 
Israeli has “good laws” on sexual assault, but inadequate enforcement of these laws. This means that people use “legal tricks” to avoid retribution for assaults and many assailants avoid punishment and prosecution. “People are not afraid to hurt. There is no fear or retribution,” to deter people from sexual assault, the ARCCI CEO said.
Eve Young contributed to this report.


Tags rape child sexual abuse child abuse
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Vicious campaigning, mudslinging ramp up as vote nears

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Robert Wexler

Abraham Accords: Getting a win-win for Israelis and Palestinians

 By ROBERT WEXLER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Salem Alketbi

Turkey and Iran's power struggle in Iraq - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine neutralizes Brazil variant in lab study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
3

Netanyahu trip to UAE canceled amid Jordan imbroglio

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks as the government approves the peace deal between Israel and the UAE, October 12, 2020
4

Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?

Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5

Netanyahu warns of African migrants converting after historic court ruling

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump shakes hands with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they pose in the Rose Garden at the White House this week

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by