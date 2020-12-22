The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man dies after attending friend's funeral and falling into burial plot

The victim's family intends to sue Chevra Kadisha, the main company that overseas Jewish burial in Israel, for NIS 2.5 million.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 15:41
Har HaMenuchot cemetery, Jerusalem (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Har HaMenuchot cemetery, Jerusalem
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
In a tragic and unusual accident, a man died after falling into a burial plot while attending his friend's funeral at the Segula cemetery in Petah Tikva, N12 reported.
The victim's family intends to sue the Chevra Kadisha (Holy Society), the main company that oversees Jewish burial in Israel, for NIS 2.5 million over its negligence that allegedly led to the accident.
The incident took place toward the end of the service as people were starting to disperse. The victim, trying to make his way back to his car, stumbled across the crowded gravestones, as a proper path or sign postings were unavailable. At one point, he slipped and fell into an open burial plot, as a large piece of a tombstone fell on top of him, causing a serious blow to his head. 
     
It took seven people who were there to lift the heavy tombstone and rescue the victim, before MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital as he suffered a cerebral hemorrhage. He was admitted and treated at the ICU unit but unfortunately, his condition deteriorated until he succumbed to his injuries two and a half weeks later.
His widowed wife, shocked by the sudden accident, turned to attorneys Shalhevet Kimchi and Shlomzion Rubin, and filed the damages lawsuit against the Petah Tikvah branch of Chevra Kadisha. "Had the accident not happened, the victim would have lived for many more years," the bill of indictment read.
The indictment presents two important professional opinions that support the claim that the victim's death was directly connected to the fall and injury that was caused by the collapsed tombstone. 
A report filed by Rafael Gil, an engineer and security expert who examined the scene of the accident, indicated a real lack of secure trails for allowing visitors to safely walk between the tombstones, forcing people to stumble between them, which is what led to the tragic accident. 
"This is a horrible case. An innocent person who went to pay respect to his close friend found himself buried underneath a tombstone that collapsed on him," the attorneys wrote in a statement. "It happened due to failures and defects in maintaining and managing one of Gush Dan's central cemeteries by Chevra Kadisha. We can only hope that the lawsuit will lead to the necessary repairs and prevent future accidents like this one."    


Tags petah tikva mda funeral cemetery accident
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel’s success By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Jews of color exist and here’s why it matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Choosing between Netanyahu and a leader from the ideological right By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern Assassinating Iran's nuclear scientist a preemptive strike - opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Eric Mandel Do America’s Iran experts understand today’s Iran and its goals? By ERIC R. MANDEL

Most Read

1 New UK COVID-19 strain may just be 'tip of the iceberg'
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen in public for the first time since his self-isolation ended, leaves Downing Street during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 26, 2020.
2 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
3 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask
4 Turkish media vows to take over Tel Aviv, calls opposition ‘terrorists’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 22 October 2019
5 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by