Man indicted for stealing thousands of eggs from neighbor, police report

A 58-year-old man from Dalton in northern Israel was indicated on Sunday at the Kiryat Shmona District Court for allegedly stealing thousands of eggs worth thousands of shekels, police reported Wednesday. The indictment describes how the suspect would systematically break into a coop belonging to one of his neighbors and steal several cartons of eggs each time. Overall, the suspect stole some 161 egg cartons containing nearly 5,000 eggs and worth just over NIS 4000.A covert investigation led police officers to arrest the suspect on March 9, 2021. He is currently under house arrest. A shortage of eggs in Israel was reported last year, which led to various cases of eggs being smuggled or stolen in big quantities. In October last year, Agriculture Ministry inspectors foiled an attempt to smuggle some 30,000 eggs unfit for consumption from the West Bank.