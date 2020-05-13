The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Man with coronavirus presents symptoms of syndrome only found in children

Children with similar cases the inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus have been seen in Israel, Europe and as far as the US.

By CELIA JEAN  
MAY 13, 2020 05:50
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
A patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) wears a full-face Easybreath snorkelling mask given by sport chain Decathlon and turned into a ventilator for coronavirus treatment
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
A 26-year-old man hospitalized in Sheba Medical Center for coronavirus is suffering from an inflammatory syndrome linked to the virus that up until now has only been seen in children, Israel Hayom reported.
The young man is a resident of Bnei Brak who while being hospitalized for coronavirus for a number of days at Sheba Medical Center has presented symptoms unusual for adult patients, such as multi-systemic inflammatory disease accompanied by a myocardial-infarction, Israel Hayom reported. 
Children with who similarly show symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus have been seen in Israel, Europe and as far as the US
 
This is an important case because this is the oldest patient with this complication. This is an indicator that this disease is still mysterious to us and there are complications that we don't know about, or may not think to link to the coronavirus," said Prof. Galia Rahab, director of the Sheba Infectious Disease Unit, who is overseeing the young man's diagnosis and treatment.
 
In Israel. three children diagnosed with the coronavirus have been reported to be suffering from the inflammatory syndrome. Of them, the oldest is 16 years old, and was hospitalized at Rambam Medical Campus in Haifa. The next oldest is an 11 years old, also hospitalized in Rambam, while the third was hospitalized at Hadassah-University Medical Center.
After the three children were hospitalized, the Health Ministry called on hospitals to pay attention to cases of pediatric myocardial infection.
In the US, a small number of children infected with the coronavirus were reported to be treated for the inflammatory syndrome in late April. Ranging in ages from six months to eight years, each were said to have a fever and inflammation to the heart and gut, according to Reuters. 
The Bnei Brak man entered the hospital with symptoms similar to the children in the US: fever and severe stomach pain. However, at the time, he didn't know that he also had the coronavirus. 
The man was initially thought to have appendicitis, or an infection in his intestine, but it wasn't until his situation began to deteriorate that he underwent a bronchoscopy and a lung sample was taken, Israel Hayom reported.
The test came back showing weak signs for the coronavirus. 
"The situation seemed similar to that of the multi-systemic inflammatory syndrome associated with the coronavirus that appears in children," said Prof. Rahab.
"Once the [bronchospocy] test came back with weak signs, it was clear to us that he had corona."
In addition to the bronchoscopy test, the man also received an antibody test for coronavirus, which came back positive. 
The young man's situation is considered to be severe; he is currently intubated and is connected to an ECMO device, which will provide him with cardiac and respiratory support until he is recovered. 
"His case is very severe, after he had to be resuscitated, it's still too early to know what the prognosis will be. We know that when children in this scenario receive early treatment, the prognosis is usually good," said Rahab. 


Tags children Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit comes at historic time By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A strategy for senior citizens during the coronavirus crisis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon Solomon Molcho: Portugal's converso messiah By ELI KAVON
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The moment of truth for judicial restraint in Israel By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Ruthie Blum Releasing terrorists doesn’t help flatten the curve By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Father of fallen IDF soldier: I have nothing, he was my whole world
First Sergeant Amit Ben Yigal
3 Head of Chief Rabbinate kashrut to be indicted for bribery
THE BUILDING of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel in Jerusalem.
4 Massive crowds gather in Mea Shearim for Lag Ba'omer bonfires - watch
Bnei Brak residents gather around a bonfire, singing songs in honor of the sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, May 2, 2018.
5 Why the Iran-US standoff is going to get worse - analysis
Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Thursday any U.S. or Saudi military strike against Iran would result in "all-out war"
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by