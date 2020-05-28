The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Marius Nacht to step down as Check Point chairman

Bringing almost three decades of leading the Israeli cybersecurity giant to a close, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nacht will be replaced by Check Point vice-chairman Jerry Ungerman.

By EYTAN HALON  
MAY 28, 2020 09:44
Marius Nacht (photo credit: AMOON)
Marius Nacht
(photo credit: AMOON)
Marius Nacht, the celebrated co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, has announced that he will step down at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).
Bringing almost three decades of leading the Israeli cybersecurity giant to a close, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nacht will be replaced by Check Point vice-chairman Jerry Ungerman. The date of the AGM is yet to be set. 
"27 years after co-founding Check Point, I conclude my role as Chairperson of the Board with great pride and confidence in the company and its crucial contribution to its partners and customers worldwide," said Nacht.
"As the world continues to be more connected and the dependence on digital platforms grow – the need for comprehensive and trusted cyber security is more important than ever."
His successor, Ungerman, has served as vice-chairman of the Check Point board since 2005. Between 1998 and 2005, he served as executive vice-president and later president of the company.
Earlier this month, Nacht also sold his shares in Israel's first digital bank to fellow controlling shareholder Prof. Amnon Shashua, explaining that he plans to devote his energy to new healthcare and biomed ventures.
"Since the creation of Check Point in 1993, Marius has been one of the founding fathers of Israel’s leading high-tech industry," said Check Point CEO Gil Shwed.
"I am confident that he will reach this level of success in his current initiatives in the healthcare industry. On behalf of all of us at Check Point, we want to thank Marius for his tremendous contribution to Check Point and to Israel’s economy. Check Point’s Board of Directors has played a key role in the company’s global success, and we are confident that it will continue to do so under Jerry’s leadership."
Current director Guy Gecht will also be appointed lead independent director of the board following the AGM, the company said.


Tags business hi-tech cyber security israel high tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by