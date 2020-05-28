Marius Nacht to step down as Check Point chairman

Marius Nacht, the celebrated co-founder and chairman of Check Point Software Technologies, has announced that he will step down at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).Bringing almost three decades of leading the Israeli cybersecurity giant to a close, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nacht will be replaced by Check Point vice-chairman Jerry Ungerman. The date of the AGM is yet to be set. "27 years after co-founding Check Point, I conclude my role as Chairperson of the Board with great pride and confidence in the company and its crucial contribution to its partners and customers worldwide," said Nacht."As the world continues to be more connected and the dependence on digital platforms grow – the need for comprehensive and trusted cyber security is more important than ever."His successor, Ungerman, has served as vice-chairman of the Check Point board since 2005. Between 1998 and 2005, he served as executive vice-president and later president of the company.Earlier this month, Nacht also sold his shares in Israel's first digital bank to fellow controlling shareholder Prof. Amnon Shashua, explaining that he plans to devote his energy to new healthcare and biomed ventures."Since the creation of Check Point in 1993, Marius has been one of the founding fathers of Israel’s leading high-tech industry," said Check Point CEO Gil Shwed."I am confident that he will reach this level of success in his current initiatives in the healthcare industry. On behalf of all of us at Check Point, we want to thank Marius for his tremendous contribution to Check Point and to Israel’s economy. Check Point’s Board of Directors has played a key role in the company’s global success, and we are confident that it will continue to do so under Jerry’s leadership."Current director Guy Gecht will also be appointed lead independent director of the board following the AGM, the company said.