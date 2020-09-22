The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Marking 4 years since the death of Shimon Peres - watch

Using previously unseen footage, the event explores the world of President Peres and draw inspiration from his most valuable work, vision and the legacy he left behind.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2020 10:48
SHIMON PERES smiles during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos in 2013. (photo credit: REUTERS)
(photo credit: REUTERS)

This year marks 4 years since the passing of the 9th President and 8th Prime Minister of the State of Israel, Shimon Peres, a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and a man of action and vision. 
The life of the late Shimon Peres is intertwined with the history of the State of Israel from its earliest of days. Peres also wholeheartedly believed in the power of repairing the world by bringing people from all parts of the globe closer together. This year, we are holding the first virtual memorial ceremony of its kind, reaching homes in Israel and across the world. 
Participants in the memorial service, attended by the Peres family, include Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hillary Clinton, Tony Blair, Prince Hassan of Jordan, Nicolas Sarkozy, Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and singer Barbara Streisand. The ceremony is also attended by around 100,000 children from across Israel, attending schools proudly named in Peres’ memory.
Using previously unseen footage, the event explores the world of President Peres and draw inspiration from his most valuable work, vision and the legacy he left behind. 


