Masa cuts funding to yeshivas, religious institutions due to COVID-19

Grants and scholarships for Masa participants in university programs will still be available, however.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JUNE 24, 2020 20:40
Participants in a Masa Israel Journey program (photo credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY)
Participants in a Masa Israel Journey program
(photo credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY)
The Masa program has cut all funding to yeshiva and seminary students under 22, the overwhelming majority, from the US, Canada and the UK, citing budget cuts made by the Israeli government and the Jewish Agency which funds it.
The announcement affects programs beginning in the coming 2020/2021 academic year, which for yeshivas and seminaries starts on August 21, less than two months from now.
These institutions themselves were only informed of the policy change on Tuesday.
Grants and scholarships for Masa participants in university programs will still be available, however.
The organization noted that new adjustments also include changes to the length of programs subsidized for participants from the former Soviet Union and academic programs.
“With the significant economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Jewish Agency and The Government of Israel reduced Masa’s budget,” said Masa’s Acting CEO Ofer Gutman.
Gutman noted, however, that demand for Masa programs was actually increasing due to tighter job markets and the fact that universities abroad have remained closed and it is unclear if and how they will open for the new academic year.
“With over 7,000 pre-registrations, together with our funders, we had to make difficult choices that advanced our strategic priorities while maximizing our funds. Adjustments were made in multiple areas to ensure that we can provide as many people as possible meaningful, long-term experiences in Israel.”
Masa applies grants to many Jewish youths from the Diaspora as well as needs-based scholarships which can total several thousand dollars.
The cessation of funding to yeshivas and seminaries could have a significant financial impact on those institutions.
An administrator of the overseas program of one yeshiva said that the cut to funding to religious institutions, but not universities, reflected “a decision to value secular studies over Jewish studies.”
The administrator added that “from a Zionist perspective, [this] is painful.”


