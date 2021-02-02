Masa Israel Teaching Fellows receive first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Teachers from Masa Israel, who teach English to Israeli students from disadvantaged backgrounds, received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday, according to a press release from the organization.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic and shutting of the educational system, most Masa Teaching Fellow have been giving classes virtually via Zoom. The goal of the vaccination program of Teaching Fellows has been to aid in the restoration of in-person classes.

Keeping in line with coronavirus restrictions of the Health Ministry guidelines, some Teaching Fellows were authorized to aid in-person teaching.

Aaron Eichelbaum, a Teaching Fellow from Dallas, Texas, described the importance of their roles in the classroom, as opposed to virtual lessons, saying “The children take off their facemasks, and we need to remind them to wear them all the time. Our help is very necessary in this period.”

“I am most looking forward to meeting my students at school after the vaccine,” Eichelbaum added.

Ofer Gutman, Masa Acting CEO, also highlighted the contribution Teaching Fellows provide to Israeli students.

“Masa Israel Teaching Fellows provide critical support to vulnerable and undeserved populations in Israel. We are happy to see them get vaccinated so that they can continue to help their communities safely. We are encouraged by the vaccination efforts, and we are confident more young people will have the opportunity to experience Israel and be part of her story like our current Masa Israel Teaching Fellows,” Gutman said.

